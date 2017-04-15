Zion National Park and the Zion National Park Foundation have finalized the dates, event locations and artists for the 2017 Plein Air Art Invitational. The week-long event starts on Monday November 6, 2017 and culminates on Saturday November 11, 2017 with the “Art-In-The-Park” Paint Out and Silent Auction event held on the grounds of the Zion Lodge. https://www.nps.gov/zion/learn/news/2017-plein-air-art-invitational-plans-set-and-artists-selected.htm

