FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 24, 2017

CONTACT: David Russell, mediarelations@wapa.gov, 720.962.7411

REVIEW, COMMENT PERIOD OPENS FOR CROSSMAN PEAK PROJECT DRAFT EA

LAKEWOOD, Colorado – Western Area Power Administration invites all interested parties to review and comment on the draft environmental assessment, or EA, for the proposed Crossman Peak Communications Facility Project, by April 24.

If constructed, the project would include a 100-foot tall communication tower next to an existing tower situated on Crossman Peak, just east of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. WAPA plans to use an existing access road to the proposed tower and construct a new electric distribution line with a separate access road. Comments received during the review period will be incorporated into the final EA, which is anticipated to be published June 2.

“We want the public to be involved in our environmental assessment process,” said Matthew Bilsbarrow, environmental planner for WAPA’s Desert Southwest region. “Comments expressing concerns regarding related environmental impacts helped define issues and alternatives we consider in the draft EA.”

All comments received or post-marked by April 24 will be considered. Comments can be provided in writing, by phone, by fax or via email to:

WAPA’s Desert Southwest Regional office, Crossman Peak Project

Attention: Mr. Bilsbarrow

P.O. Box 6457

Phoenix, AZ 85005

DSW-EA2023PublicComment@wapa.gov

Phone: (602) 605-2536

Fax: (602) 605-2630

WAPA is the lead federal agency preparing the EA for the proposed project. A primary purpose of NEPA is to inform the public about the environmental implications of federal agency decisions before they are made.

To learn more or to read the draft EA, visit the Crossman Peak EA website: www.wapa.gov/regions/DSW/Environment/Pages/Crossman-Peak-Communications-Facility-Project.aspx.

