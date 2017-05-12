Discover Art off-the-beaten path in Joshua Tree

The rustic desert landscape and rustic scenery of the wild-west has long been a fascination and inspiration for artists. Georgia O’Keeffe depicted the American desert in her abstract paintings of red mountains, desert wildflowers and iconic images of the drought portrayed through bleached bones and skulls.. Frederic Remington focused his work on scenes of the old America West with stories and images of cowboys, Native American Indians and characters that depicted life in the southwest.

Today, the arid landscape of the southwest continues to inspire artists, writers and musicians. Art colonies have cropped up in small towns and remote areas where the natural beauty of the great outdoors is abundant and creativity flourishes.

Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and the surrounding region have become a Mecca for creative souls. Just outside of the boundary of the Joshua Tree National Park, artists have set-up studios and formed a colony of creativity.

The low cost of real estate and the wide-open spaces are a draw to modern artists looking to escape city life. They find inspiration in the serene desert environment. Moving from small city studios to ranches with plenty of space for experimentation and large outdoor installations.

Many of the studios are located in rustic settings, on private property. In order to market and show their work, many of the creative residents open their studios to the public during The Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours that take place over two weekends in October. Visit their Facebook page and click events for current dates. Or visit their website.

There are several art locations and outdoor installations that are free and open to the public, year round. Noah Purifoy’s Outdoor Art Museum is open to the public 365 days a year. There is no charge to visit the outdoor museum. Noah’s art pieces are considered assemblage art created from junked objects he found in the desert. Most tourists take a self-guided tour through the large art installations. Guided tours for groups are available on the weekends.

The High Desert Test Sites self-guided tour map highlights each of the art installations destinations along with a description of what you will discover. It is a great way to explore the desert and experience outdoor art in the natural desert environment.

High Desert Test Sites

http://highdeserttestsites.com/page/our-sites

Noah Purifoy’s Outdoor Art Museum

http://www.noahpurifoy.com

Art in Public Places …



29 Palms Inn & Restaurant

3950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms

Joshua Tree Library

6465 Park Blvd. Joshua Tree

Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine

55792 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley

Pie for the People Pizzeria

61740 Twentynine Palms Hwy. Joshua Tree