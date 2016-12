Joshua Tree National Park announced that, effective January 3, 2017, park fees would increase. These increases come about after extensive civic engagement from Oct. 21st to Nov. 22nd, 2014 and a high level of support from federal, state and county stakeholders as well as commercial operators. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/fees-increase.htm

Source:: Fees Increase at Joshua Tree National Park 2016