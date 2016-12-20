Fees Increase at Joshua Tree National Park

Twentynine Palms, CA – Joshua Tree National Park announced that, effective January 3, 2017, park fees would increase. These increases come about after extensive civic engagement from Oct. 21st to Nov. 22nd, 2014 and a high level of support from federal, state and county stakeholders as well as commercial operators.

Outreach included radio broadcasts, town hall meetings, local community events, print media, and social media. Generally the public was in support of the fee increases despite some concern that the increases be made in smaller increments than orginally planned. In consideration to those concerns this will be the second phase of a gradual fee increase that was initiated on June 1, 2015.



The new entrances fees:

7-Day Single Vehicle Pass will increase from $20 to $25

7-Day Motorcycle Pass will increase from $10 to $12

7-Day Person Pass will be increased from $10 to $12

The Joshua Tree National Park Annual Pass will be increased from $30 to $40

There is no increase to camping fees.

The National Park Service also announces the Fee-Free Days for 2017 which are as follows:

January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

February 20: Presidents’ Day.

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week.

August 25: National Park Service Birthday.

September 30: National Public Lands Day.

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend.

Source: NPS