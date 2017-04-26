Festival Kino 2017

Tumacácori National Historical Park will join the state of Sonora, Mexico in celebrating the life and missions of Father Eusebio Francisco Kino as part of the Mexican state’s annual Festival Kino. In its sixth year in Arizona, the Kino Festival has been an annual event in Sonora since 1967. Beginning in Magdalena on the first anniversary of the discovery of Father Kino’s remains, the event has grown to include all of northern Sonora, and now includes three historic sites in southern Arizona: Mission San José de Tumacácori, the Tubac Presidio, and Mission San Xavier del Bac.

As part of this cultural festival, Tumacácori will host a solo program of classical guitar inside the historic mission church on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. Guitarist Ignacio Mondaca García studied at the Universidad de Sonora and at the University of Arizona. He has performed as first guitar of the group “Staccato” and has won several musical awards, most recently the Leonard and David Schaffer Annual Memorial Guitar Competition organized by the School of Music at the University of Arizona. This will be his fourth year as an invited musician for Festival Kino in Sonora, and his second at Tumacácori.



May 17 through May 21

The annual Festival Kino takes place this year throughout northern Sonora from. For more information on events in Sonora, visit the Sonoran Institute of Culture website at isc.gob.mx/festivalkino.php

Admission to the park is $5.00 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. There is no additional charge for the concert. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at 520-377-5060, or visit the park’s website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS