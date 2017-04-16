Fielding Garr Ranch Closed

Fielding Garr Ranch, located at Antelope Island State Park, will be closed the coming week in order for some repair work on the barn roof to be completed. This damage stems from a large storm last year.

The closure will begin Monday, April 17, and will likely extend through Friday, April 21. However, if work goes well, and they are able to complete the roofing on the south side, they will move the equipment, and we will be able to reopen the ranch.



The road will be closed at the 9-mile gate. This will also mean Sentry Loop and South Island Trail will be closed.

Source: NPS