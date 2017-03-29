Park rangers recently discovered that fossil footprints were removed from Death Valley National Park. Trackways of mammals and birds were formed about 3 to 5 million years ago, when the animals left footprints in a muddy lakeshore area. Backpackers in the area were photographed and may have witnessed the crime or have information about those responsible. Investigators are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. https://www.nps.gov/deva/learn/news/fossils-stolen-from-death-valley-national-park.htm

