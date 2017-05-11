Giant Rock and The Integratron in Landers, CA

The Giant Rock in Landers, CA became infamous because of George Van Tassel and the UFO Conventions he held at Giant Rock. He was first introduced to Landers and the location of Giant Rock by Frank Critzer, a German immigrant who came to the area to try his hand at prospecting in the the early 1930’s. Critzer lived in a sub terrain space he dug out under Giant Rock . It was approximately 400 sq. feet. The underground homestead kept Critzer cool in the summers and warm in the winter months.

Van Tassel originally met Critzer in Los Angeles at his uncles auto shop where Tassel was a mechanic. Critzer invited him out to see his claim and to visit his homestead under the rock. Van Tassel and his uncle visited Critzer, but he did not return to the area for many years.

Critzer was under suspicion of being a German spy during World War II. He died in raid on his Giant Rock dwelling in 1942. Some think the antenna he had on the top of Giant Rock was partially responsible for the belief that he was a spy. His home was burned and boarded up after the raid and all of his possessions removed.

Van Tassel had become a flight test engineer during the 1930’s and worked for Lockheed International and Douglas Aircraft. Van Tassel flew with Howard Hughes during World War II. After the war he decided to get away from the face paced life in and moved with his family to Giant Rock.

In 1947, Van Tassel moved to Giant rock with his wife and three daughters. He leased the land from the BLM and built a small cafe next to Giant Rock. During Critters time there, he established the Giant Rock airport. Van Tassel reopened it and pilots would fly in for a piece of homemade pie at their cafe.

During the twenty years that the Van Tassel family lived there, they hosted UFO Conventions at Giant Rock. By 1959 more than 11,000 people were attending his UFO conventions. He asked his supporters for donations to help build his life project, the Integratron. It would serve as a time machine and rejuvenation center.

Van Tassel also wrote numerous books about UFOs and his encounters with them. He claimed he had contact with UFOs through meditations and channeling that took place under Giant Rock. It was through his communications with UFOs and scientists such as Nikola Tesla that Van Tassel said led him to the unique design of the Integration.

Van Tassel died before he could finish his life’s work. After his death in 1978, the Integration had several owners and kept it as a private property. In the early 2000’s, three sisters purchased it and now have it open to the public for tours and sound baths.

If you go:

Giant Rock …

From the I-10 take CA-62 E/29 Palms Hwy. to Reche Rd in San Bernardino County. Continue on Reche Rd. Take Belfield Blvd to Giant Rock Rd/Landers Ln which is a graded dirt road.

The Integratron …

Take I-10 to Hwy 62 exit towards Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree. In Yucca Valley go left at Old Woman Springs Road/HWY 247. Drive for 10.2 miles to Reche Rd. Turn Right on Reche Rd. and drive for 2.2 miles to Belfield Blvd. Turn left on Belfield and drive to the Inegratron gate on the right just before the road ends.

Phone: 760-364-3126

Integratron@gmail.co

2477 Belfield Blvd. Landers, CA

https://integratron.com