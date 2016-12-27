Gila Cliff Dwellings Closed Due to Access Road Washout

Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument closed effective December 23, 2016 due to a large section of the access road being washed out by powerful floodwaters of the West Fork of the Gila. Superintendent Gus Sanchez announced the closure will remain in effect until further notice to protect the safety of the public. New Mexico Highway 15 will be closed at mile 42.1, one mile south of the cliff dwellings, until the Monument reopens. Access to the Scorpion campgrounds, Woody’s Corral, and TJ Corral is also closed to vehicular traffic at this time.

Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument will not reopen until safe access by car is available. The Gila Visitor Center, museum, park store, and some trails remain open to the public. Visitor Center hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. Visitors planning trips to the Monument in the near future should first call the visitor center at 575-536-9461 to get information on the latest conditions, or visit the park’s website http://www.nps.gov/gicl



While current conditions exist, Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument will remain formally closed to the public. Persons entering the monument at any time during this closure are subject to ticketing and fines.

Source: NPS