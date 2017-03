Higher visitation in Glen Canyon in 2016 – 3,325,894, up 753,531 over 2015 and marking the highest total since 1993. Of those visitors, 1,422,353 stayed at Glen Canyon overnight. https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/glca-2017-visitation.htm

Source:: Glen Canyon, Rainbow Bridge visitation climbs 29 percent to 3.3 million