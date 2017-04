Tourism to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area supports 3,419 local jobs, a new federal report shows, indicating a 40 percent increase since 2015. Spending in local communities by park visitors also increased 40 percent last year to exceed $240 million. https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/glca-supports-3419-local-jobs.htm

