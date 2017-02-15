Grand Canyon Alerts

Caution: Recent rain and snow melt may cause rockfall on inner canyon trails.

Use caution while hiking. South Rim roads and walkways are open, but may refreeze and become icy overnight. The North Rim is closed for the winter and opens on May 15, for the 2017 season.

Caution: trails along the rim of Grand Canyon and into the canyon are snow-packed and icy.

Especially along the Canyon Rim Trail – and descending into the canyon, the top portion of Bright Angel, South Kaibab and Grandview Trails. Snow-melt can refreeze overnight. Slip-on shoe traction devices and trekking poles are recommended.

The South Rim – is open all year

Current Weather and Road Conditions

Area Webcams

South Rim Village Route Shuttle (Blue Route) is in service

South Rim Kaibab Rim Route Shuttle (Orange Route) is in Service

South Rim Hermit Road is open to all vehicles Dec 1 through Feb 28

South Rim Desert View Drive is open to all vehicles

Hermit Road and Desert View Drive may be closed at any time because of winter storms:

Current park road condition and closure information: 928-638-74965

South Rim Desert View overlook and facilities are open all year

The North Rim is CLOSED FOR THE WINTER

The North Rim will reopen on May 15, 2017

