Grand Canyon National Park Annual Pass Available for 2017

Grand Canyon National Park annual passes are available for purchase for 2017. This annual pass provides free entrance for a year exclusively to Grand Canyon National Park.

Every year a photo contest takes place to select the image that will go on Grand Canyon’s Annual Pass. The 2017 winner for the annual pass photo contest is Darrell Merideth, an employee of Paul Revere Transportation Company. Photo credit to Darrell is given at the bottom of the pass under the photo.

The contest is organized by Grand Canyon’s Fee Management Program and encourages NPS, Concessioners, Grand Canyon Association and Tusayan community members to participate. The photo must depict Grand Canyon as it is in real life-no props allowed-and must solely be the original work of the entrant. Grand Canyon’s park leadership selects one Grand Prize Photo and two honorable mentions. The photo is selected based on its originality, artistic composition, photographic technique, and technical execution.

Visitors interested in purchasing the Grand Canyon National Park annual pass can do so at any of Grand Canyon’s entrance stations and park headquarters building. This annual pass costs $60, is non-refundable or transferable, and is valid for twelve months from the date of purchase. This annual pass provides unlimited visits to Grand Canyon for the purchaser and any accompanying persons in a single, private, non-commercial vehicle or the purchaser and accompanying immediate family (spouse, children, parents) when entry is by other means (train, shuttle, bicycle, and foot). Only entrance fees are covered by this pass; it does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions.

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the Grand Canyon National Park annual, America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational annual, Every Kid in a Park, Senior, Access, or Military passes. The Grand Canyon annual pass is different from the America the Beautiful annual pass which provides entrance to all national parks.

General admission to Grand Canyon National Park is $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle, and $15 per person for seven days including both the North Rim and South Rim.

Fee free days for 2017 include April 15-16 and April 22-23 during National Park Week, August 25 to celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday, September 30 for National Public Lands Day and November 11-12 in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.

Source: NPS