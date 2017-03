On Monday, March 27, Grand Canyon National Park will begin daily closures of the North Kaibab Trail at Redwall Bridge to remove debris from a storm-caused rockslide. During this time, rim-to-rim travel will be restricted. https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/north-kaibab-ribbons-falls-temporary-closures.htm

