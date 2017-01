Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the park. Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors arriving to Grand Canyon National Park on Monday January 16, 2017. https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/mlk-fee-free-day.htm

Source:: Grand Canyon National Park to Waive Entrance Fees for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day