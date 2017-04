UPDATE

As of 7:29 a.m. April 14, 2017, The park and marina are back open for full public service. Thank you for your patience.



As of 6:15 p.m. April 13, 2017, the Great Salt Lake State Park Marina is closed due to Highwind concerns. Wind gusts are up to 80 mph. We will reopen the park once the winds die down and people can recreate safely.



This post will be updated as information is gathered. Refresh the page to check for updates at the top.

Source: stateparks.utah.gov