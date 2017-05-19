Palm Springs, CA & Coachella Valley Region

Palm Canyon Hike and Indian Canyons in Palm Springs, CA
Butterflies & Hummers at the Living Desert In Palm Desert, CA

Historic Route 66 To Amboy, CA
Day Trippin’ at Whitewater Preserve
The Wildflowers at Whitewater Preserve
Hiking Tahquitz Canyon @ Palm Springs, CA
Indian Canyons Wildflower Hike @ Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs Area Offers Snowbirds a Winter Golf Haven
Fans Flock to the Desert for Music Festivals
An Oasis in the Desert:  The Coachella Valley Preserve
A Morning Hike Along The Randall Henderson Trail (Palm Desert, CA)
Willis Palm Oasis in Thousand Palms, CA
Indio Swap Meet & Open Air Market
Hiking Ladder Canyon in Mecca Hills, CA
Birdwatching in and around Coachella Valley

Lynn Bremner
Lynn Bremner is the author of DesertRoadTrippin.com, a blog about desert road trips and tips. She started the blog after moving to Indio, CA where she now resides. Now a true desert dweller, Lynn has added in some of her own views on desert living. The heat does not keep her indoors in the summertime. She is out running, golfing or taking short day trips to some of the local points of interest. After years of traveling along the dusty, desert trails with her father, she has come to appreciate the beauty and solitude of the desert landscape. Her father’s passion for prospecting, desert lore and exploring the desert parks took their family to many interesting places, mostly in California, Nevada and Arizona. Lynn now writes about her desert road trips and intertwines a little bit of desert living into the mix. In addition to the DesertRoadTrippin’ blog, Lynn also writes articles and produces content for the DesertUSA.com, Empire Polo Lifestyle Magazine and PoloZONE.com.

