Mesa Verde invites you to join us Friday, January 6, 2017 for a special moonlight event! The Morefield Campground winter trails will be open from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. This event is free and open to all ages. https://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/17_46_winterfest_2017.htm

