Joshua Tree National Park is asking visitors, specifically those driving in the park, to look out for wildlife on the roadways and in parking lots. In the past week, three desert tortoises have been killed by vehicles. Two of the tortoises were run over by vehicles in a campground. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/joshua-tree-national-park-asks-visitors-to-watch-out-for-wildlife.htm

