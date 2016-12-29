Skip links

Joshua Tree National Park Experiencing Record Visitation

Twentynine Palms, CA – Joshua Tree National Park is experiencing unprecedented visitation. All campgrounds are currently full and visitors can expect up to an hour wait time at the Joshua Tree entrance. Park officials recommend entering the park before 9am or, enter through the Cottonwood or Twentynine Palms fee stations.

In order to expedite entrance, it is also advised to purchase your park pass and obtain park maps and information at one of the three visitor centers.

Parking has also been a challenge due to the record number of visitors. The public is asked to park in designated spaces or along side the road where there is safe and sufficient space without damaging vegetation. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Source: NPS

      

