The park in cooperation with the Morongo Basin Healthcare District is inviting the public to come out and Take A Hike with park superintendent David Smith at 9am on April 23. Hikers will meet up and depart from Twin Tanks backcountry board, (located between Bell and White Tank campgrounds) and proceed on an approximately two mile loop. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/joshua-tree-national-park-invites-you-to-take-a-hike.htm

