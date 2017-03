Joshua Tree National Park is inviting the public to comment on its 2016/17 preliminary restoration grant application to the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/jtnp-seeks-comments-on-off-highway-vehicle-restoration-grant-application.htm

Source:: JTNP Seeks Comments on Off-Highway Vehicle Restoration Grant Application