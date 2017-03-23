Man Convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of NPS Employee

The man who attacked a National Park Service employee in Chiricahua National Monument has been found guilty. Gil Gaxiola, age 33, was recently convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and motor vehicle theft.

The charges stemmed from an incident in August 2013, when Gaxiola assaulted a park employee. Gaxiola used a large rock to inflict serious and life-threatening injuries then stole the employee’s assigned work vehicle. The employee was airlifted to an area trauma center for definitive care.

Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch worked with detectives of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on the case, which was prosecuted by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Other agencies that significantly contributed to the detection, apprehension, and successful prosecution of Gaxiola include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Laboratory.

The National Park Service is dedicated to ensuring every victim or witness to a crime that occurs within its community is treated with dignity and respect. Through victim-witness assistance, those impacted by crime are informed of their legal rights and provided with support and services throughout the continuum of care. With the conclusion of this trial, the park remains supportive of the employee during her ongoing recovery, and hopes she and her family find some closure.

A sentencing hearing is expected to take place in April 2017.

Source: NPS