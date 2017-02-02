Marta Becket transformed the Amargosa Opera House at Death Valley Junction with her paintbrush and her pirouettes. May her legacy continue to inspire others.

Amargosa Opera House’s Facebook page stated,

It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we have to say our beloved Marta Becket has passed, January 30, 2017. She was the most creative genius and treasure to this country and planet. From her beginnings in New York to her travels in finding her Opera House in the desert, and as an independent woman she followed her dream and kept true to herself. Her love of classical music, classical ballet and art of the past defined her and her life. Her legacy and her Opera House will live on, just as she wished.

Please think of Marta, her life and her legacy of preserving art of the past.

More thoughts and announcements in the coming days. Thank you to everyone who love Marta and for all the outreach of condolences from her many fans from around the world.

She will forever be pirouetting through her Opera House and the colonnades of Death Valley Junction.