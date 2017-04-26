May 2017 Guided Program Schedule

Saguaro National Park May Program Schedule

Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks this spring that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit us on Facebook. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Program schedules are subject to change; visitors should call the visitor centers for updates or reservations.

Naturalist Programs at Tucson Mountain District (West District), 2700 N. Kinney Rd.:

May 10, 24 10:15 a.m. Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth Talk: 45 minutes

Envision a puma stalking its prey, then uncover the true nature of this elusive but essential predator. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the cougar remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible.

May 7, 14, 21 3:15 p.m. Cooking With Prickly Pear Talk: 30 minutes

Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Prepare for a sweet treat! Wheelchair accessible

May 6, 11, 18, 25 11:15 a.m. also May 13, 20, 27 3:15 p.m. Living With Giants Talk: 45 minutes

The saguaro celebrates events and faces challenges throughout its life. A biologist explains how it provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible.

May 6, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 10:15 a.m. Spiny, Shady, and COOL! Walk: 30 minutes, 100 yards

Come for a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert.

May 5, 12, 19, 26 3:15 p.m. Lizards are Hot, Lizards are Cool Talk: 30 minutes

Lizards are small denizens of the desert that are a critical component of our desert community. Find out what it means when they do pushups or exhibit other odd behaviors. Wheelchair accessible.

May 6, 13, 20, 27 2:15 p.m. Creepy Crawlers: The Silent Majority Talk: 30 minutes

Learn about some of our most feared and misunderstood arthropods who call this park home. Come discover how essential they are for our desert community and why we shouldn’t fear these mostly harmless creatures. Wheelchair accessible.

May 3, 17 10:15 a.m. Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival Talk & Walk: 60 minutes, 200 yards

Take a short stroll and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety, particularly in warmer temperatures. Wheelchair accessible.

May 4, 11, 18, 25 3:15 p.m. Kangaroo Rat: Super Survivor Talk: 45 minutes

Learn about the remarkable behavioral and physical adaptations these rodents possess that allow them to survive harsh desert environments. Find out how this nocturnal animal escapes predators, evades heat, and endures aridity. Wheelchair accessible.

Naturalist Programs at the Rincon Mountain District (East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail):

May 2, 9, 30 2:00 p.m. Exploring the Saguaro Wilderness Presentation

Saguaro National Park includes over 70,000 acres of wilderness within its boundaries. Explore what’s “up there” with a park naturalist. Wheelchair accessible

May 3, 10, 17, 24 10:00 a.m. Monsoon Rains in the Desert Easy Walk

Join a park naturalist to learn the vital role monsoon rains play in the lives of Sonoran Desert plants, animals and humans. Wheelchair accessible

May 3 & 24 11:00 .m. The Point of the Matter is Cactus Presentation

May 13 1:00 p.m.

Cacti are much more than strange plants with spines. They are uniquely equipped to thrive in the desert environment, and every year bloom with spectacular flowers. This theater presentation will highlight these survival marvels with a beautiful photo gallery. Wheelchair accessible

May 3, 17, 24, 27 2:00 p.m. The Changing Cactus Forest Presentation

Change is constant – and accelerating – in the area of Saguaro National Park called the Cactus Forest. We’ll take a look at the forest then and now, and consider how the future will shape what your grandchildren see here. Wheelchair accessible

May 5, 19, 21, 26, 28 2:00 p.m. National Parks: The Second 100 Years Presentation

Celebrate the National Park Service’s 100th Anniversary with a tour through time. We’ll share history and scenery from every corner of the country, going back 100 years and more! Wheelchair accessible

May 6 & 27 1:00 p.m. A Sticky Situation at Saguaro Presentation

May 17 11:00 a.m.

Here at Saguaro National Park East we have over thirty species of cacti and each is beautiful in its own way. Finding them all is hard, but we will look at them in a stunning photo gallery and learn a few uses these plants have for those living here and beyond. Wheelchair accessible

May 8 2:00 p.m. The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise Presentation

Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible

Nay 10 & 21 1:00 p.m. Flash, Whoosh, Gush &Growth: Monsoons Presentation

May 20 11:00 a.m.

The summer heat and humidity bring the mighty and sometimes destructive monsoon rain. Saguaros, toads, and others depend on these drenching afternoons to begin a new season of life in the dry desert. A fabulous video opens this theater presentation. Wheelchair accessible

May 26 7:00 p.m. Night Walk 1 mile guided walk

Join a park naturalist for this easy two-hour hike to explore and experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. As space is limited, advanced reservations are required, and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

Both visitor centers are open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, except Christmas Day.



Source: NPS