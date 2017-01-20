Mesa Verde National Park Increases Entrance Fees

Beginning January 2, 2017, entrance fees to Mesa Verde National Park have increased. Fees are good for entrance to Mesa Verde National Park for up to 7 days. Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer Passes or the Annual 4th Grade Pass. These passes may be obtained at the park. https://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/17-02_mvincreasesentrancefees.htm

