Mesa Verde Offers Free Winter Ecology Hike February 4

Park rangers will be leading a guided hike focusing on winter ecology at Mesa Verde National Park on Saturday, February 4, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The guided hike is free, but advance sign-up is required. Children should be at least 7 years old to join the hike.

Participants will meet at the Morefield Village parking lot, and then explore the hillsides around the Morefield Campground, learning about animal tracks and signs and looking for signs of wildlife. Be prepared to be outdoors for 2 to 3 hours with extra layers of clothing, water, and snacks. There is a limit of 20 people. If needed, snowshoes will be provided, or you may bring your own.

To sign up, for weather conditions, and for more information on the hike, please call the Chapin Mesa Museum at 970-529-4631. A flyer with more information and other upcoming hikes can be found at http://go.nps.gov/mvwgh.