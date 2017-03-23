Montezuma Well in Search of Volunteers for Traditional Use Garden

Montezuma Well has reestablished their traditional use garden and is looking for a few regular volunteers to help keep it maintained on a weekly basis. Volunteer opportunities are not limited to individuals. Groups are also encouraged to participate. Getting your hands dirty with fellow co-workers is a great team building exercise. Educational programs will be offered to school and scout groups interested in assisting as well.

To learn more about the program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Krystina Isaac at (928) 567-3322×223 or email her at e-mail us.

Montezuma Well is a free site to visit every day from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of Christmas Day, when the site is closed. The garden and picnic area close at 4pm.

Source: NPS