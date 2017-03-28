National Park Week 2017

An annual event, National Park Week runs from April 15 through April 23 this year, featuring free entrance to all National Park Service sites on both weekends, as well as special activities.

Kicking off the celebration is National Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 15. At Tumacácori, Junior Rangers of all ages will be able to participate in special activities from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Admission is free all day. “Junior Rangers are young people with curiosity, energy, and a desire to care for parks,” says Superintendent Bob Love. Families can spend the morning playing and creating with hands-on games, crafts, and activities. Taste an authentic Tumacácori raspadomade with fruit juices from the heritage garden, make music, leave a muddy handprint on the petroglyph wall, and feed heritage livestock. Collect stamps at each activity to earn prizes such as pins, badges, stickers, and books. Collect them all for the grand prize, a limited edition Junior Ranger Day T-shirt.



While visiting Tumacácori during National Park Week, enjoy the Art in the Park Exhibition, on display all week in the courtyard, breezeway, and covered walkways of the visitor center. Created by professionals and amateurs, retirees and students, the pieces on display will represent the many ways Tumacácori has inspired artists.

To close out National Park Week, Tumacácori celebrates Park Rx Day on Sunday, April 23, in partnership with the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., you can visit three parks in one daywithout a single entrance fee. Hike the Anza trail between Tubac and Tumacácori, beginning at either end, collect your I Hike for Health pin, then catch the free shuttle back to your starting point. The four mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks.

For more information on Junior Ranger Day or other events and activities at Tumacácori National Historical Park, call 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS