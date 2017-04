The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open as scheduled, on May 15, with limited visitor services and water conservation measures due to a break in the North Rim water pipeline. https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/north-rim-open-may-15-water-conserve.htm

