Ocotillo Wells SVRA Warns Visitors to Stay Home Weekend of Jan 20th

**Alert** Please Share! Biggest Storms in 10 Years to Impact Ocotillo Wells SVRA!

The staff here at Ocotillo Wells SVRA highly encourages all visitors that had plans to come out this weekend to move their trip to another weekend. It does rain here, it has rained out here and the rains predicted this weekend will create a very dangerous situation.

Please take your safety into your own hands and consider that this weekend, the best plan will be to protect your home. The National Weather Service is predicting that the upcoming series of storms this weekend will have a significant impact to Ocotillo Wells SVRA. Due to a soaking storm last weekend, the ground at Ocotillo Wells SVRA is already saturated and any additional rain will quickly lead to flash flooding.

Last weekend there were already numerous rescues and accidents caused by the extremely muddy conditions. Many people had to pay for costly extractions by towing companies; that is if the tow truck could even reach them. The chances of getting stuck are so high that park employees are not able to respond to rescue visitors; they simply can’t make it to them.

Source: Ocotillo Wells SVRA