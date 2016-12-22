Ocotillo Wells Washes Flowing

On December 22nd Ocotillo Wells SVRA posted photo and video on their Facebook page that the washes were flowing and the recreation area is very muddy. Please be careful if you are planning to go out there.

If you see water flowing across a road or wash: turn around, don’t drown!

**Update** Please Share! We have received more than an Inch of Rain in the last 24 hours and we expect more rain from the storm on late Friday through Saturday.

If you visit the park this weekend, there is a significant chance that you will become stuck in the mud, use the buddy system and be prepared! S-22 is currently still closed, but should be re-opening at any time. There are still reports that there is water flowing across HWY 78, so use caution and Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

More photos and video on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/OcotilloWellsSVRA/

Please Share! As you can see San Felipe Wash is flowing right now. We also have reports that Tarantula Wash is flowing across HWY 78 and that S-22 has closures as well. Check road conditions before traveling and Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

Source: Ocotillo Wells SVRA