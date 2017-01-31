Park Rangers Recover Body Below the Rim Near South Kaibab Trailhead

Grand Canyon, Ariz. –At approximately 5 pm on Saturday, January 28, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a man who had fallen from the rim near the South Kaibab trailhead.

Responding park rangers located the body of an 18 year old male; however, steep terrain, snow and ice, and impending darkness limited rangers’ access until Sunday. On Sunday, rangers were short-hauled by helicopter to the location and recovered the body of Luis Gonzales of San Diego, CA.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS