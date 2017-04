An extensive road construction project in Arches National Park is well underway. Park visitors should expect long lines and significant delays to enter the park during this phase of the project, especially April 8th through the 16th. The park road closes nightly, 7 pm to 7 am Sunday through Thursday, but remains open Friday and Saturday nights and during holiday weekends. https://www.nps.gov/arch/learn/news/news033117.htm

