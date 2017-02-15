Scarlet Macaws in the Southwest – Presentation at Montezuma’s Castle

In honor of President’s Day, all National Parks will be fee free. Sacred Scarlets will be at Montezuma Castle National Monument at 1pm on Monday, February 20th for a lecture and demonstration featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred scarlet macaw, Sedona Rose. The demonstration addresses conservation as well as the scarlet macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture. Kelley Taylor, Founder of Sacred Scarlets, presents these amazing birds as ambassadors for their protection in the wild while sharing their long, rich, sometimes mysterious and often unknown history in the American Southwest. To learn more, please visit www.sacredscarlets.org.

For over 1000 years, Scarlet macaws have dazzled people of the southwest. Their brilliantly colored plumage and large size inspire curiosity in all who gaze upon them. Remains of macaws have been documented in early archaeological excavations at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments. Many visitors are impressed when they learn these exotic birds were traded into the Verde Valley, and farther north, from hundreds of miles South into modern day Mexico. It is the intent of the National Park Service to increase visitor awareness of this unique part of history in the Verde Valley. In partnership with Sacred Scarlets we hope to leave an impression on visitors, allowing them to make a meaningful connection to our sites.

This special program is offered through Western National Parks Association, the non-profit education partner for over 71 national parks and monuments across the West. All proceeds from sales through WNPA outlets go toward programs, products and services that enrich visitor experience. All items in the park store will be 15% off all day. WNPA never charges sales tax.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Source: NPS