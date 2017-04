Love Your Lake Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 29, and is seeking volunteers to help keep Glen Canyon National Recreation Area beautiful. Volunteers will receive free park admission April 29 plus a pass to return another day, and prizes will be raffled off for several lucky participants. https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/show-glen-canyon-some-love-april-29.htm

Source:: Show Glen Canyon some love April 29