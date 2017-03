The park superintendent has issued a closure order to all public entry and public use activities for the area described as “Morongo Man Cliffs” (approximately 1 km NW of Split Rock parking lot) due to the presence of a pair of nesting red-tailed hawks. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/temporary-closure-of-morongo-man-cliffs-for-nesting-raptors.htm

