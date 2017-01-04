Skip links

Transportation Grants Available for School Field Trips to Death Valley

Death Valley National Park and the Death Valley Natural History Association are pleased to announce the availability of transportation grants for school groups participating in field trips to the park. This opportunity is possible due to the generous donations of many education program supporters to the Death Valley Natural History Association. https://www.nps.gov/deva/learn/news/2017-transportation-grant.htm

