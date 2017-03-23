Two Dead in Lake Mead Motorcycle Accident

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Two adult males died after a motorcycle accident on Northshore Road within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At 12:59 p.m., the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving two motorcycles around mile marker 30 on Northshore Road. The National Park Service, Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported by helicopter and later succumbed to his injuries. Rangers remain on the scene and are managing traffic control with intermittent closures.

The cause of this incident is under investigation by Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Nevada Highway Patrol. The Clark County Coroner will confirm the victims’ identities and determine cause of death.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area units are also assisting Arizona Department of Public Safety at a second fatal accident near the park. At 12:44 p.m., Arizona DPS requested mutual aid for an eight-vehicle accident at mile marker 27 on U.S. 93 near Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Arizona DPS said the highway, which leads to Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam, will be completely closed for a number of hours, adding that drivers have the option to wait it out or turn around. For an alternate route, visit azdot.gov. Arizona DPS has the lead in this incident.

Each spring, Lake Mead National Recreation Area sees an increase in traffic accidents. They are often related to drivers operating too fast for road conditions and in excess of posted speed limits. In an effort to reduce motor vehicle accidents within the park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area rangers have started conducting periodic traffic safety saturation patrols within the park.

Source: NPS