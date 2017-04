Watercolor painter Larry Hughes will serve as Mesa Verde National Park’s Artist in Residence from May 1 through May 13, 2017. Larry will offer two free programs during his residency — the first on May 11 in Parque de Vida in Cortez, and the second, on May 12 in Mesa Verde National Park. https://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/17-08_air_larryhughes.htm

Source:: Watercolor Artist Larry Hughes to be Mesa Verde National Park’s First Artist in Residence for 2017