During Centennial Year of the National Park Service, White Sands National Monument recorded 555,793 recreation visits in 2016, an increase of nearly 12 percent over 2015 visitation numbers and the highest visitation recorded since 1998. https://www.nps.gov/whsa/learn/news/white-sands-national-monument-experiences-the-highest-visitation-in-more-than-a-decade-in-2016.htm

