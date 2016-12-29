Winter Conditions at the Grand Canyon

Park Roads Are Snow-packed and Icy from a Recent Winter Storm.

Updated 12/27/2016 10:44 am. Expect winter driving conditions. Hermit Road (West Rim Drive) & Hwy 64 (Desert View Drive) are OPEN. Call 928-638-7496 for road conditions recording. From Friday into the New Year`s holiday weekend rain & snow are possible.

Caution: trails along the rim of Grand Canyon and into the canyon are snow-packed and icy.

Especially along the Canyon Rim Trail – and descending into the canyon, the top portion of Bright Angel, South Kaibab and Grandview Trails. Snow-melt can refreeze overnight. Slip-on shoe traction devices and trekking poles are recommended.

Source: NPS