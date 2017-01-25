Zion Canyon Shuttle Services to Resume

SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park will resume shuttle services on special weekend dates beginning in February 2017. Shuttle buses will operate on February 18th and 19th, departing the Visitor Center at 7:00 a.m. and heading up canyon to designated trailhead stops with the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9) at 6:45 p.m. back to the Visitor Center.

This same schedule will operate on the weekends of February 25 and 26 and March 4 and 5. The in-town Springdale shuttle services will not operate during these weekend dates. Full season shuttles services in the park and Springdale will begin March 11, 2017 and run through late fall.

Road construction continues in Rockville, UT, along SR-9 from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Wait times along the construction route can be up to 15 minutes in duration.

Source: NPS