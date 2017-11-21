The 19th Annual Sand Creek Massacre Spiritual Healing Run begins at 7:00 am Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site. The run/walk is an annual event sponsored by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Montana, the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes (Oklahoma) to honor the victims and survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre and for healing of ancestral homelands. This year’s event will mark the 153rd year since the Sand Creek Massacre.

Thursday, November 23rd

7:00 am Sunrise Ceremonies on Monument Hill, Sand Creek Massacre NHS, Kiowa County, CO

10:00 am 19th Annual Spiritual Healing Run/Walk will commence, Monument Hill

5:00 pm Dinner for participants, supporters and community at the Kiowa County Community Building located at the Kiowa County Fairgrounds, 15103 Highway 187, Eads.

Friday, November 24th

7:00 am The Healing Run/Walk continues to Limon, CO, location to be announced.

Saturday, November 25th

7:00 am Continue Healing Run/Walk to Denver, CO, location to be announced.

6:00 pm Pow-wow at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl, Denver CO 80202

Sunday, November 26th

7:00 am Opening Ceremony – Riverside Cemetery (5201 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO)

8:00 am Ceremony Honoring Captain Silas S. Soule, Company D, 1st Regiment Cavalry, Colorado (U.S.) Volunteers and Lieutenant Joseph A. Cramer, Company K, 1st Regiment Cavalry, Colorado (U.S.) Volunteers.

Continue Healing Run/Walk to 15th & Arapaho Avenue, Denver.

9:00 am 15th & Arapaho Avenue, Presentation: Captain Silas S. Soule Memorial Plaque. Immediately following this presentation, all participants will walk last mile to the Colorado State Capitol Building in Denver.

11:00 am Presentation: Denver State Capitol, West Steps

12:00 pm Conclusion of the 19th Annual Spiritual Healing Run/Walk

Feast at History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver, CO

For additional information about the 19th Annual Spiritual Healing Run/Walk, please contact event organizer Otto Braided Hair at (406) 749-4325 or Park Tribal Liaison Karen Wilde at (719) 469-5504.

To learn more about Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site call (719) 438-5916 or go to www.nps.gov/sand .

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site is located in Kiowa County, Colorado. To visit the site, follow Colorado State Highway 96 east off Highway 287 near Eads, or west off Highway 385 at Sheridan Lake. Near Chivington, turn north onto County Road 54/Chief White Antelope Way or at Brandon, turn north onto County Road 59. Follow these roads to their intersections with County Road W. The park entrance is along County Road W one mile east of County Road 54 or several miles west of CR 59.

