KUSI reported June 7th, “Nathalie Reed, 20, and a friend hiked a trail leading to Three Sisters Falls in Santa Ysabel on Tuesday morning, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported. That afternoon, Reed appeared to become dehydrated and hyperthermic, or overheated. Eventually, the Lemon Grove resident ‘stumbled and fell into the bushes along the trail, and a bystander called 911 from an emergency phone on the trail,’ according to a statement from the county agency.” Read the whole story here.

Read about how to survive in the desert.