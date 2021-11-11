2021 La Fiesta de Tumacácori CANCELLED

News Release Date: November 5, 2021

With great regret and after much deliberation, Tumacácori National Historical Park is cancelling the 2021 Fiesta de Tumacácori for only the second time in its fifty-year history. “It was a very difficult decision to make – even more difficult than the first-ever cancellation, last year during the height of the COVID epidemic,” according to Bob Love, park Superintendent. “The Tumacácori Fiesta has been going on for more than fifty years and is our biggest annual event. It is a beautiful weekend of shared cultures, much loved by park staff, visitors, and park partners. It is an important fundraiser for many nonprofit organizations and is a valued opportunity to share cultural traditions for local dance and music groups, and for members of the O’odham, Yaqui, and Apache nations.”

Many factors played into the decision to cancel this year’s Fiesta. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major and unpredictable factor for the community. While COVID-19 infection rates are currently trending downward nationally, they are stable or moving slightly upward in southern Arizona. Another significant concern developed more recently, the possibility of a “government shutdown.” The government is currently operating under a continuing resolution signed in October that expires on Friday, December 3, the night before the Tumacácori Fiesta was scheduled to begin. The Fiesta requires months of planning and preparation and the investment of significant time and money for everyone involved. If Congress has not passed a new budget or a new continuing resolution by that night, the federal government will “shut down.” Under those circumstances, it is illegal for park staff to work, even on a voluntary basis, or for the park to spend money – performers, cultural demonstrators, and partners could not be paid. Fiesta would be cancelled on the day that it was to begin.

“We have been looking forward to celebrating our 50th Fiesta,” Superintendent Love added. “The 50th Tumacácori Fiesta will be extra special and exciting – it just won’t be this year. Mark it on your calendar to come party with us in December 2022!”

The park, including the visitor center and museum building, remain open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Anza Trail is available 24 hours a day. For more information, visit our website, at nps.gov/tuma, or call the visitor center at 520-377-5061.

