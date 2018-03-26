The 26th Annual Art Festival will feature art inspired by the Joshua Tree National Park. The annual art show is held at the Oasis of Mara Visitor Center (74485 National Park Dr.) in Twentynine Palms, CA. The show takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 6,7, and 8h, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Twenty-six artists will be on-hand to exhibit and sell their work. Meet local and regional artists and learn what it was in their desert view that so inspired their creativity. Thomas and Amara Alban’s popular pottery; Mark Heuston’s metal sculpture; wildlife photos by David McChesney, glass work by Paris Birdwell and paintings by Travis Usher and Esther Shaw will be will be just a few of the artworks available for attendees view and purchase. Award winning iconic photography will be offered by Kat Miller; Ralph Nordstrom, Rachel Rausch Johnson and Kevin Powell. Jewelry will be offered by Jessie Whitefeather and Roberta Blomster. Nancy Mc Henry and Margo Recker will show ceramics. Nearly every art form will be represented in the show: wood sculpture; photography; gourd art; pottery; paintings, glass and fine jewelry – all inspired by the desert.

The Festival is sponsored by the Joshua Tree National Park Association, a non-profit organization that provides support and assistance to the park’s interpretive, educational and scientific programs. A portion of sales benefit the Association.

Festival admission is free.

Source: Desert Institute