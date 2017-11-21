The 3R road construction project in Arches National Park, which began last March, is nearing completion.

In addition to continued daytime road work, crews will work a full day on Wednesday, November 22 instead of just a half day as originally planned. There will be no work Thanksgiving Day or Friday or Saturday after the holiday.

Crews will work two additional nights, Sunday, November 26, and Monday, November 27 in an effort to complete the project while weather is still good.

On nights when the park closes at 7:00 p.m., visitors must arrive at the park before 6:30 p.m. Visitors arriving after 6:30 p.m. on those evenings will not be able to travel past the visitor center. All vehicles must be out of the park no later than 7:00 p.m. on these nights. The park reopens at 7:00 on mornings following a nighttime closure.

If weather remains favorable, the 3R project is on track to be completed by the end of November or early December.

Devils Garden Campground is currently closed and scheduled to reopen December 1. Given the nature of road construction projects, dates are subject to change.

The park’s visitor center hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Road work has included resurfacing, restoring, and rehabilitating approximately 23 miles of roads and pullouts in Arches National Park along the entrance road (from US Highway 191 to the visitor center), main park road, the campground road, and other spur roads and loops.

While construction crews will make every effort to minimize disruption to visitor daytime travel and activities during this project, visitors should expect some delays and closures.

The park will post road construction updates on its official website as they become available. However, construction work schedules are subject to change.

Source: NPS