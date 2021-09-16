42nd Annual Mojave Road Rendezvous to Honor Dennis & Jo Ann Casebier

This year’s annual Rendezvous event will also serve as the memorial service for MDHCA founder and Mojave historian Dennis and his wife Jo Ann Casebier. Given the significance of what their efforts meant to the off-road exploration and Mojave Desert communities, MDHCA is opening up this year’s Rendezvous to Non-Members as well as Members. Non-Members will be required to pay a $10/person registration fee (you will receive two tickets for the Door Prize drawing) with children 12 and under FREE. You can also opt to become a Member which is $25/yr and covers the immediate family. Saturday night dinner is provided with a suggested donation of $10/person.

Rendezvous will take place October 7-10th with trips, onsite Mill demonstrations, presentations, and workshops covering various topics being offered Friday and Saturday, including Blacksmithing as well as an EMHT trip planning workshop. The Memorial Service will be at 3pm on Saturday afternoon followed by dinner and an informal “Tales from the Trail” regarding Dennis and Jo Ann. So, if you have a story to share or just want to hear some – this is your chance. Sunday there will be a field trip to Mitchell Caverns – advanced signup required – this trip incurs a State Park fee of $10/person and space is limited.

If that isn’t enough, there will be a Silent Auction, Door Prize drawing, and a Raffle that features a General Tire gift certificate good for any 4 tires, TWO $500 cash prizes, amongst many other very worthwhile prizes.

go to https://bit.ly/MDHCA-MRR333 to view the specific events and offerings schedule, sign-up for what interests you, and plan your weekend.

You may also call MDHCA at: 760-733-4482. Please email your RSVP to: MDHCA.goffs@gmail.com